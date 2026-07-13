'Everything is more difficult' - Pedro Porro opens up on Lamine Yamal relationship after nailing down Spain starting role at 2026 World Cup

The synergy between Porro and Yamal has become a primary weapon for La Roja as they approach a high-pressure semi-final against France. Speaking about how the connection developed, the defender admitted that it took time to adapt to the teenager’s style of play. Porro explained that the relationship has been built through trust and shared experience on the pitch rather than immediate chemistry.

Addressing the growing partnership, he said to Mundo Deportivo: “It's more a matter of trust. With more matches, with more playing time alongside him, you get used to it. It's normal that the first few matches are harder because I also play in England, I don't play with him. Everything is a little more difficult, but it's also about understanding what he needs in each match. In the last match against Belgium, we were more focused on defence because [Jeremy] Doku was playing. In the first half, we were able to create that combination that led to our first goal. It's more about how the match unfolds, what he needs, and what the team needs."