England warned of ‘impossible’ Lionel Messi challenge ahead of historic first meeting with Argentine GOAT in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals

Despite racking up over 200 appearances and a record-breaking 125 goals for the Albiceleste, Messi has never shared a pitch with England at senior international level. That wait ends on Wednesday in Atlanta, where Thomas Tuchel’s side must find a way to stop the tournament's joint-top scorer. Argentina secured their spot in the final four with a gritty 3-1 extra-time win over Switzerland, setting up a blockbuster clash that has the football world on edge.

The aura surrounding Messi remains undiminished, according to BBC pundit Micah Richards, who believes the challenge is unlike anything the England defense has faced. "England can outrun Argentina but they just have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited," Richards said. "Marking him is impossible because he doesn't run back. He goes into little spaces where he shouldn't really be. He switches on at the right times [and] he's got the best technique. His spatial awareness is fantastic. He's got a great shot. Most importantly, he's got what Jude's [Bellingham] got and that's what makes Jude so great, he's got personality and aura. Messi has the most aura out of any footballer. Messi's aura is just next level, so it's going to be interesting."