Endrick is showing Real Madrid what he's made of during Lyon loan - but 'new Pele' still fighting an uphill battle to earn Brazil World Cup spot

Fortunately, Endrick found the perfect club. Since officially completing a loan move to Lyon on January 1, the 19-year-old has rediscovered the electrifying form that made him one of the hottest prospects on the planet at Palmeiras, registering six goal involvements in his first seven appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

All of a sudden, Endrick looks every inch the €60 million (£52m/$71m) player Madrid thought they were buying when they initially won the race for his signature back in December 2022. It's been a remarkable turnaround that has naturally sparked talk of an imminent return to the Brazil fold, with the March international break just around the corner.

Selecao boss Carlo Ancelotti witnessed Endrick's talent up close in his final year at Madrid, and even personally advised the teenager to leave the Bernabeu to boost his World Cup chances. Endrick will definitely be back in Ancelotti's thinking now, which is an achievement in itself.

However, the cruel reality is that he is still facing an uphill battle to book a seat on the plane for the 2026 tournament in North America. As good as he's been for Lyon so far, some signs of immaturity remain, and with Brazil boasting more attacking depth than any other nation, he is going to have to be near-flawless from here on in to stand out from his peers.