Emiliano Buendia proud of Aston Villa performance despite Super Cup defeat to PSG

Argentine winger Buendia insisted that the Villa squad showed immense spirit despite taking to the pitch without several key figures missing following their World Cup campaigns.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Buendia gave his assessment of the game and discussed the squad overhaul at Villa Park: "Yes, football is like this. There are changes, but the structure and philosophy are here. We know the structure and have to move on."

Reflecting on the competitive encounter in Salzburg, he added: "Not a good feeling. We can be proud of the game we did. We competed well. We had chances. They are top players. They get chances, they score and they win the game. We were there and competed very well [at 1-1]. At the end of the first half, we had chances. In the second half we were showing character."