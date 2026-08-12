Who is Brian Djomeni Madjo, the 17-year-old Aston Villa player on target against PSG in the UEFA Super Cup final

Who is Brian Djomeni Madjo, the standout figure in an Aston Villa shirt on his debut in a competitive first-team match, in the European Super Cup final against Paris Saint Germain?





Brian Djomeni Madjo is one of the young talents Aston Villa have decided to build around for the future. Born in Enfield on 12 January 2009, the forward has Cameroonian roots and came through in Luxembourg, where he took his first steps with Marisca Mersch and RU Luxembourg.





He moved to Metz in 2023, where he completed his youth development before making his first-team debut on 17 August 2025 in Ligue 1 against Strasbourg. A few months later, he signed his first professional contract.





That talent convinced Aston Villa to sign him on 12 January 2026 for €12 million. A powerful centre-forward with good technique, Madjo has drawn comparisons with Romelu Lukaku because of his characteristics.



