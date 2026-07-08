'This tournament is FIXED!' - Raging Egypt star Mostafa Zico delivers extraordinary live TV interview after last-gasp World Cup loss to Argentina

The Pharaohs were minutes away from pulling off one of the great World Cup upsets, holding a 2-0 lead over the defending champions with just 11 minutes remaining on the clock. Goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Zico had put the African side in dreamland, especially after goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir had earlier saved a first-half penalty from Messi.

However, the narrative shifted rapidly in the closing stages. Cristian Romero pulled one back before Messi atoned for his penalty miss with an 83rd-minute equaliser. The heartbreak was complete deep into stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez headed home a winner, but the goal was shrouded in controversy as Egypt players pleaded for a VAR review for an alleged foul on Mohamed Salah by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up.