(C)Getty images
Revealed: Six-figure cost of a World Cup winners’ ring as FIFA prepare to make 1,996 historic Super Bowl-style mementos available to fans
A historic blend of football and American tradition
Ahead of the monumental clash between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey, FIFA has introduced a radical change to the traditional victory celebrations. In a move that mirrors the iconic customs of the NFL, NBA, and MLB, the governing body has announced it will award bespoke championship rings to the tournament winners.
The introduction of these rings represents a shift in how the sport marks its highest achievement. While gold medals will still be awarded to the players and coaching staff as per tradition, the gem-encrusted rings are being framed as a prestigious addition to the winner's haul.
Staggering six-figure price tag revealed
While 30 of these exclusive rings are reserved for the victorious squad, FIFA has confirmed that 1,996 rings will be produced for public sale, per The Sun. However, fans hoping to own a piece of history will need significant financial backing, as the retail price has been revealed to be a staggering £112,000.
The design of the rings is expected to be as lavish as the price suggests. According to FIFA, the aesthetic will be "centred around the identity of the winning team" and each piece will be individually fitted. One side of the ring is set to feature a depiction of the famous World Cup trophy itself, while the other side will be reserved for more personal touches relating to the champions.
FIFA confirms limited edition details
In an official statement detailing the launch, FIFA expressed the significance of this move for the global game. The organisation said: “In a momentous first for a FIFA competition, the tournament winners will also receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game."
The governing body further clarified the distribution plans for these luxury items, noting that only a tiny fraction of the world’s population will have the opportunity to purchase them. FIFA stated: “Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an official licensed product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history."
- (C)Getty images
Controversy surrounding commercialisation
Despite the prestige associated with the move, the announcement has not been without its critics. Many fans have voiced their displeasure on social media, labelling the rings as another "cash-grab" by an organisation already under fire for increasing commercialisation. With the final also expected to feature a 30-minute half-time show - another American import - some traditionalists fear that the core identity of the World Cup is being diluted by excessive commercial interests and North American entertainment tropes.
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