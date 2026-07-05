Do Brazil have an ‘anti-Erling Haaland plan’? Carlo Ancelotti explains how his side intend to handle free-scoring Norway striker in World Cup last-16 encounter

Haaland has scored five goals in this tournament, and Ancelotti is fully aware of the threat posed by the Premier League's top marksman when his side look to shackle the Manchester City forward and get past Norway to secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. The legendary Italian tactician believes his defenders are already well-equipped to handle the challenge after years of competing at the highest level of European football.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said: “I don’t think that there is such a thing as an ‘anti-Haaland’ plan. I don’t need to tell my players how to defend, they have faced each other a few times. Our team is in an optimal condition. However, we need to continue improving. Everyone knows how he works. I have nothing to explain to my defenders how to play against him.”