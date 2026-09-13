Benjamin Sesko reveals relief over troublesome shin injury after marking Man Utd return with Champions League goal

Sesko believes his persistent fitness struggles are finally a thing of the past after a frustrating period on the sidelines. The Slovenian international has been plagued by a troublesome shin issue that truncated his debut season and severely disrupted his pre-season preparations. However, following his impactful return to the starting XI in the Champions League, the young forward is confident that he has turned a corner physically.

Reflecting on the medical staff's cautious approach to his recovery, Sesko emphasised that the patient strategy was essential to avoid a recurring setback. He explained the rationale behind the delay in his return to the first-team fold, stating: "It was basically just to make sure that it doesn't get worse because this was kind of a problem. We just need a little bit longer than usual, because if you start too early, it might appear again. And I think waiting a little bit longer was a great decision, and now it's healed, so it's perfect. It was shin."