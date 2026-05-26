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Bayern Munich prepare sensational swap deal offer to Newcastle in attempt to finally land Anthony Gordon
Bavarians target Magpies star
According to Bild, the Bundesliga heavyweights are determined to secure Gordon but currently lack the liquidity to meet Newcastle’s steep asking price outright. To bridge the financial gap, Bayern intend to use Nubel as a makeweight after his loan spell at Stuttgart concluded. St James' Park chiefs are actively searching for a goalkeeper as Nick Pope nears the exit door, making the German an intriguing proposition.
- AFP
Bayern clarify goalkeeper hierarchy
Nubel is scheduled to return to the Allianz Arena this summer, remaining under contract with Bayern until June 2030 following a loan spell at Stuttgart. However, the 29-year-old has no future in Munich as the club locks in Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig, and Sven Ulreich. Confirming the internal stance, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund stated: "We've had discussions with his management and Alex is also aware of our plans. We're heading into next season with this trio of goalkeepers; that's the plan."
Eberl hints at attacking signing
Bayern have also dropped strong indications regarding their upcoming offensive recruitment targets in the market. “We agree that we will sign an attacking player if he is affordable,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said before the DFB Cup final win against Stuttgart in Berlin at a Bild event. “We had a very good discussion and hope that we can make progress.”
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Summer transfer saga awaits
A definitive resolution on this complex swap deal could drag on until late summer due to World Cup commitments. Nubel is presently away with Germany at the tournament in North America, while Newcastle are simultaneously assessing younger alternatives like Lens shot-stopper Robin Risser. Given Eddie Howe's need for an immediate, elite defensive upgrade, Tyneside officials face a massive call on whether to accept the package and let Gordon head to Germany.