Barcelona to pick between two defensive targets as La Liga champions eye Tottenham and Inter stars

According to the Spanish newspaper AS, Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as a primary candidate for the Catalan giants. The 26-year-old Inter star is a left-footed centre-back who has already proven his worth at the highest level, having amassed nearly 300 appearances for the Nerazzurri and 41 caps for the Italian national team. Barcelona are well aware of his quality, having faced him during Inter's impressive Champions League run last season.

However, securing the Italian's services won't be easy. With a contract that runs until 2028, Inter are in a strong negotiating position. Unless Barcelona can include players as part of a swap deal, the financial demands of the Serie A club could prove to be a significant hurdle for the Blaugrana's hierarchy.