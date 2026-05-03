Why did Arsenal wait so long to play Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield? Mikel Arteta mocks himself after taking ‘big risk’ in Premier League title battle

Despite the light-hearted comment, Arteta explained that selecting Lewis-Skelly in such a high-stakes environment was a move he gave significant thought to. "I have to do things when I believe a player is ready, the team is ready and the opponent is the right one to play with him in that position," the Spaniard explained.

“We've done it today, it was the first time," Arteta continued. "It was a big risk because I knew what was going to happen. If it works it's great, if we'd have lost the game - 'How do you play a kid at this age in this scenario in a position he hasn't played?' I knew that but I had the feeling it was the right game for him."