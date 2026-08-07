Arsenal pivot to surprise Barcelona attacker after missing out on blockbuster Vinicius Junior transfer

The player himself has added fuel to the fire by challenging Barcelona to prove they want to keep him. During the club's pre-season tour of the United States, Torres made it clear that he expects the Blaugrana to initiate talks if they value his contribution. Speaking to Sportico, Torres stated: "Barca has to show they want me. They can come and negotiate, and in the end, everything will be discussed."

The Spaniard also acknowledged the flattering nature of being linked with other elite European clubs. Addressing the rumours surrounding his future and the possibility of a move to the Parc des Princes, the forward remarked: "Each time that these teams want you, it is something good." However, Torres remains in a strong position due to his current contract length, adding: "I have a contract with Barca. It's true that in football you never know what might happen, but the good thing is that, since I have a contract, I can wait and decide for myself."