AFP
A new debut for Ansu Fati! Ex-Barcelona winger shocks fans with his first musical hit
Fati launches musical career
The versatile forward has released a two-minute and 15-second track that dynamically blends Afrobeats, reggaeton, and Amapiano rhythms. This artistic project represents a personal journey that quietly began during his lengthy rehabilitation from a serious knee injury back in 2020. Fati spent the domestic season working discreetly in professional recording studios in Nice alongside renowned producer Gambinoalaprod and former France international midfielder Paul Pogba.
- AFP
Label praises organic development
The administrative team behind the global release have heavily dismissed the idea that this project is merely a brief promotional gimmick. Executives insist that the forward has spent years honing his technical vocal abilities and songwriting skills in private sessions.
Federico Scialabba, CEO of Music Brokers, emphasised that Fati does not fit the stereotype of a "footballer who sings", but rather an artist who has developed his musical side organically and progressively.
Elite athletes explore art
Fati's headline-grabbing venture follows a growing contemporary trend of elite modern footballers using urban music as a creative outlet for emotional expression. Former Barcelona goalkeeper Jose Pinto previously established a successful production career, while stars like Memphis Depay and Neymar have accumulated millions of digital streams. The track's lyrical narrative focuses heavily on romantic persistence and an unwavering desire to win someone over, mirroring the relentless dedication required at the top level.
- AFP
Permanent transfer looks imminent
The forward will soon shift his primary focus back to competitive football after enjoying a productive campaign in France. Having scored 11 goals in 25 Ligue 1 appearances, Monaco have agreed an €11 million fee with Barcelona to make his loan move permanent. Finalising this crucial long-term transfer while preparing for pre-season training will serve as an ultimate test for the forward as he balances dual professional careers.