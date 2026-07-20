Angel Di Maria sends emotional message to Argentina squad after World Cup final defeat to Spain

Although he was no longer on the pitch, Di Maria swiftly took action to boost his former team-mates' spirits by sharing an emotional message on his Instagram story.

The iconic winger insisted that a single defeat in the final would never diminish the incredible legacy built by this generation. Di Maria stated: "A country is proud of you. A country was united once again thanks to the love and the b*lls you put into this World Cup.

"You are history, you are legends, and no one can ever take that away from you. The best national team in the history of our country. Five consecutive finals, no one will ever be able to take that away from you. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING."