Andoni Iraola praises lethal Alexander Isak as quickfire brace secures crucial first Liverpool win

Isak was the undisputed star of the show at Portman Road, netting twice within the first ten minutes to put the game out of reach for the hosts. Speaking after the final whistle, Iraola was quick to praise the Swedish international, who arrived at Anfield for a British-record £125 million fee from Newcastle United. The striker’s clinical finishing demonstrated why the club were so determined to bring him to Merseyside, and his manager believes there is much more to come if he stays healthy.

The Spaniard emphasized that his expectations for Isak extend beyond just scoring goals, highlighting the importance of the forward’s overall work rate. "Yes, with Alex, if he’s fit, if he’s available, if he’s in good shape, I think he will produce the numbers," Iraola told reporters. "My demands with Alex will not be about the goals, probably. It will be about other things, I will demand other things so we can play well and if we play well, we are in good positions, the goals will come. I think he has to contribute to the collective and when everyone helps, I think after the goals and the other stuff will come."