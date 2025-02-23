Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic misses penalty in forgettable performance for Milan, but Josh Sargent's memorable brace raises his USMNT stock

GOAL's key takeaways from Americans players in Europe, including Sargent's scoring and a match to forget for Pulisic

Christian Pulisic felt compelled to issue an apology. it had been a rough week for Milan, leading the USMNT star to post on social media Sunday, "Really tough week. Hate letting down this amazing fan base."

Tough week was an understatement. First Milan lost to Feyenoord in the Champions League round of 16 playoff, comprehensively beaten by the Eredivisie side in a miserable performance at San Siro. Pulisic, for his part, was anonymous in that game - and was removed well before full time amidst reports that he is playing through a knock.

Saturday brought an opportunity for redemption, especially against middling Torino in Serie A. The result was quite the opposite, with Pulisic missing from the spot and Milan losing in a game that will surely hurt their chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League.

It wasn't much better elsewhere. Gio Reyna - who really should have left Dortmund 18 months ago - fell flat in a rare start. And Antonee Robinson's Fulham were beaten comprehensively by Chris Richards' Crystal Palace.

But there is good news to be found in the form of Josh Sargent, who scored twice for Norwich, including a truly lovely goal. Fellow American Brenden Aaronson will feature in perhaps the biggest game of Leeds' season when the Whites face off against Sheffield in a top-of-the-table match Monday night.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.