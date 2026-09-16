'I get angry' - Alexis Mac Allister reveals his tough-love approach to Liverpool's breakout youngsters after Tottenham win

Mac Allister played a pivotal role in Liverpool's 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, scoring the opening goal in a match that saw several academy graduates given the chance to shine. While the likes of Trey Nyoni, James McConnell, and Rio Ngumoha earned plaudits for their composure against Premier League opposition, Mac Allister revealed that he maintains a high bar for them behind the scenes. The former Brighton man admitted that he does not shy away from confronting the youngsters when their levels drop during daily sessions at the AXA Training Centre.

Speaking to ITV, the midfielder was candid about his mentorship style. "I focus quite a lot on them and I get angry. I think it's part of me wanting them to succeed. As I said, they're really good. They have quality, they are intense and they know what the club means. It's important and they are going to be really important for us this season," Mac Allister said.