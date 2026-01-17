Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Egypt vs Nigeria, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.Nigeria vs Morocco predictions.
2025 AFCON - Egypt and Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Egypt vs Nigeria
Date:
17 January 2026
Kick-off:
18h00 SAST
Venue:
Stade Mohamed V
How to watch Egypt vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 2
Egypt team news & squads
Pyramids defender Mohamed Hamdi is a doubt for this match with a knee injury.
Coach Hossam Hassan has no suspension worries in his camp and looks ready to claim the AFCON bronze.
Egypt possible XI: El Shenawy, Rabia, Ibrahim, Fatouh, Hany, Attia, Fathy, Abdelmaguid, Ashour, Marmoush, Salah
Nigeria team news & squads
Nigeria welcomes back captain Wilfred Ndidi, who was suspended for their last game against Morocco.
But central defender Calvin Bassey is suspended after picking up a second yellow card against Morocco, while forward Cyriel Dessers is out with an ankle problem.
Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali, Ogbu, Ajayi, Onyemaechi, Osayi-Samuel, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Adams, Lookman, Osimhen.
Head-to-head and recent form
Egypt's 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the semi-final was their first defeat in Morocco and the second time they failed to record a victory after they were held 0-0 by Angola in their last group game.
That would give Nigeria confidence that they are facing opponents who are not invincible.
The Super Eagles' 100 percent record in this tournament came to a halt when they were beaten by hosts Morocco in the semi-finals via a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time.
However, Nigeria could be happy that they are yet to lose in regulation time and they would want to maintain that when they face the Pharaohs.
This will be the fourth time for Nigeria to face North African opposition in Morocco after beating Tunisia 3-2 in the group stage before beating Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals.
That was followed by the Morocco game and they now face Egypt.
Head-to-head record in last five AFCON meetings
Date Match Competition January 11, 2022 Nigeria 1-0 Egypt 2021 AFCON January 12, 2010 Egypt 3-1 Nigeria 2010 AFCON March 30, 1994 Egypt 0-0 Nigeria 1994 AFCON March 5, 1990 Nigeria 1-0 Egypt 1990 AFCON March 20, 1988 Egypt 0-0 Nigeria 1988 AFCON
