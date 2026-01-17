+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 47-ALG-NIGAFP
Khothatso Leballo

2025 AFCON - Egypt and Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Pharaohs and Super Eagles' third-place clash at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday. Both teams failed to reach the final and they are now embroiled in the fight for bronze to salvage some respect after they were touted as tournament favourites. None would want to lose a second successive match at this tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Egypt vs Nigeria, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.


  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 49-SEN-EGYAFP

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Egypt vs Nigeria 

    Date:

    		17 January 2026

    Kick-off:

    		18h00 SAST

    Venue:

    		Stade Mohamed V
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 47-ALG-NIGAFP

    How to watch Egypt vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 2
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 41-EGY-BENAFP

    Egypt team news & squads

    Pyramids defender Mohamed Hamdi is a doubt for this match with a knee injury.

    Coach Hossam Hassan has no suspension worries in his camp and looks ready to claim the AFCON bronze.

    Egypt possible XI: El Shenawy, Rabia, Ibrahim, Fatouh, Hany, Attia, Fathy, Abdelmaguid, Ashour, Marmoush, Salah

  • MOROCCO-FES-AFCON-FOOTBALL-NIGERIA-TANZANIE-2025AFP

    Nigeria team news & squads

    Nigeria welcomes back captain Wilfred Ndidi, who was suspended for their last game against Morocco.

    But central defender Calvin Bassey is suspended after picking up a second yellow card against Morocco, while forward Cyriel Dessers is out with an ankle problem.

    Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali, Ogbu, Ajayi, Onyemaechi, Osayi-Samuel, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Adams, Lookman, Osimhen.

  • FBL-CAN-2024-CIV-NGR-FINALAFP

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Egypt's 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the semi-final was their first defeat in Morocco and the second time they failed to record a victory after they were held 0-0 by Angola in their last group game.

    That would give Nigeria confidence that they are facing opponents who are not invincible.

    The Super Eagles' 100 percent record in this tournament came to a halt when they were beaten by hosts Morocco in the semi-finals via a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

    However, Nigeria could be happy that they are yet to lose in regulation time and they would want to maintain that when they face the Pharaohs.

    This will be the fourth time for Nigeria to face North African opposition in Morocco after beating Tunisia 3-2 in the group stage before beating Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

    That was followed by the Morocco game and they now face Egypt.

    Head-to-head record in last five AFCON meetings

    DateMatchCompetition
    January 11, 2022Nigeria 1-0 Egypt2021 AFCON
    January 12, 2010Egypt 3-1 Nigeria 2010 AFCON 
    March 30, 1994Egypt 0-0 Nigeria1994 AFCON
    March 5, 1990Nigeria 1-0 Egypt 1990 AFCON
    March 20, 1988Egypt 0-0 Nigeria 1988 AFCON

     


  • Egypt-vs-Ivory-Coast-match-at-the-African-Cup-of-Nations-2025-QuAFP

0