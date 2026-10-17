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Plymouth Parkway

Plymouth Parkway Overview

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October 2026
FA Cup Qualification
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Plymouth Parkway
PLY
2
Chertsey Town badge
Chertsey Town
CHT
0
FT
Northern Premier League
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Basingstoke
BAS
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Plymouth Parkway
PLY
Northern Premier League
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Plymouth Parkway
PLY
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Gloucester City
GCC
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Standings

Northern Premier League crestNorthern Premier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Bath City crestBath City138231910926
W
W
W
L
W
4Hanworth Villa crestHanworth Villa1373325151024
D
D
W
L
W
5Plymouth Parkway crestPlymouth Parkway1172226121423
W
L
D
W
W
6Chichester City FC crestChichester City FC137152321222
W
L
W
W
L
7Taunton Town crestTaunton Town126153225719
W
W
L
D
L
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Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Inter - Shakhtar: Bonny in grande spolvero
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