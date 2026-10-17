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Plymouth Parkway Overview
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Standings
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Northern Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|3
|Bath City
|13
|8
|2
|3
|19
|10
|9
|26
|4
|Hanworth Villa
|13
|7
|3
|3
|25
|15
|10
|24
|5
|Plymouth Parkway
|11
|7
|2
|2
|26
|12
|14
|23
|6
|Chichester City FC
|13
|7
|1
|5
|23
|21
|2
|22
|7
|Taunton Town
|12
|6
|1
|5
|32
|25
|7
|19
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