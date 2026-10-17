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Oxford City Overview
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Standings
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National League North/South
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Macclesfield FC
|11
|7
|3
|1
|17
|9
|8
|24
|2
|Hereford
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|6
|16
|23
|3
|Oxford City
|11
|7
|2
|2
|21
|7
|14
|23
|4
|King's Lynn Town
|12
|6
|2
|4
|22
|16
|6
|20
|5
|Chester FC
|11
|6
|2
|3
|14
|9
|5
|20
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