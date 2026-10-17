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Oxford City

Oxford City Overview

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October 2026
FA Cup Qualification
Torquay United badge
Torquay United
TOR
0
Oxford City badge
Oxford City
OFC
1
FT
National League North/South
Marine badge
Marine
MAR
Oxford City badge
Oxford City
OFC
National League North/South
Oxford City badge
Oxford City
OFC
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Merthyr Town
MET
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Standings

National League North/South crestNational League North/South

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Macclesfield FC crestMacclesfield FC11731179824
W
W
D
D
L
2Hereford crestHereford117222261623
L
D
W
W
W
3Oxford City crestOxford City117222171423
W
D
W
L
W
4King's Lynn Town crestKing's Lynn Town126242216620
D
W
W
W
L
5Chester FC crestChester FC11623149520
W
W
L
L
D
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Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Inter - Shakhtar: Bonny in grande spolvero
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