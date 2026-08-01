Arouca Overview

The anatomy of a compact 4-4-2: Turning compactness into a defensive weapon
This article explores how the 4-4-2 formation serves as a highly effective defensive framework by creating a compact block that restricts central spaces. It highlights how elite teams like Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid and peak Atletico Madrid use this structure to force opponents out wide. By using the touchline as an extra defender, the 4-4-2 allows teams to control where opponents progress, regain possession, and launch counter-attacks.