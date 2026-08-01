Arouca Overview

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Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 2023-24

The anatomy of a compact 4-4-2: Turning compactness into a defensive weapon

This article explores how the 4-4-2 formation serves as a highly effective defensive framework by creating a compact block that restricts central spaces. It highlights how elite teams like Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid and peak Atletico Madrid use this structure to force opponents out wide. By using the touchline as an extra defender, the 4-4-2 allows teams to control where opponents progress, regain possession, and launch counter-attacks.

FinanceAtletico Madrid
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August 2026
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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Academico Viseu crestAcademico Viseu00000000
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