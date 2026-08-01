Arouca Overview

'It’s a risk!' - Arsenal warned Vinicius could DESTROY Arteta’s dressing room

Arsenal have been told that while Vinicius Junior would undoubtedly become the best player at the Emirates, his arrival could potentially dismantle the hard-earned collective spirit fostered by Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are reportedly weighing up a sensational move for the Real Madrid superstar, but figures within the game are urging caution over the financial and social impact on the squad.