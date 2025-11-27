Miami Dolphins vs New Orleans Saints NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In a marquee NFC North clash, Detroit heads into hostile territory with plenty to prove, and the sense that their hot start might finally be cooling off. The Lions have shown flashes of brilliance this season, but the cracks are beginning to show, and a trip to Lambeau Field isn’t exactly the ideal place to rediscover momentum.

Miami Dolphins vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

NFL Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins and Saints will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, shuffling their linebacker depth ahead of Week 13. Miami promoted Caleb Johnson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and brought in Jimmy Ciarlo to take his place on the practice unit.

Tua Tagovailoa continues to steer Miami’s offense with a steady hand, throwing for 2,123 yards while completing 68.3% of his passes and racking up 17 touchdowns. On the ground, De’Von Achane has been the sparkplug of the rushing attack, piling up 900 yards. Jaylen Waddle remains Miami’s go-to target in the passing game, hauling in 49 catches for 722 yards and five scores. Defensively, Jordyn Brooks has been everywhere, leading the team with 125 tackles, 71 of them solo, while Bradley Chubb tops the Dolphins’ pass rush with five sacks.

Dolphins Injury Report: Darren Waller – questionable , Jordan Colbert – injured reserve , JuJu Brents – injured reserve.

New Orleans Saints team news

Fresh off a road win over the Panthers, the Saints walked into Week 12 with momentum and expectations on their side, and then fell flat on their faces. A 24-10 home loss to the Falcons served as a harsh reminder that nothing comes easy in this league, with Kirk Cousins putting on a clinic and exposing New Orleans in front of its own crowd.

Tyler Shough threw for 243 yards, but the stat line stops looking encouraging after that. He failed to record a touchdown, tossed an interception, and spent far too much time picking himself up off the turf after getting sacked five times. The offensive line simply didn’t hold up its end of the bargain. The ground attack wasn’t much help either, as the Saints mustered only 79 total rushing yards and never found a rhythm.

Veteran running back Mark Ingram is poised to take the reins in the Saints’ backfield while Alvin Kamara works his way back from the MCL sprain he suffered in Week 12 against Atlanta. With Kamara sidelined, Ingram is expected to shoulder a much larger share of the workload, both as a ball-carrier and as a pass-catching option out of the backfield. It mirrors the role he stepped into the last time Kamara was unavailable, and New Orleans will be leaning heavily on his experience again.

Saints Injury Report: Alvin Kamara – questionable , Taliese Fuaga – questionable , Barry Wesley – questionable.

Watch and live stream Dolphins vs Saints in the USA

The Dolphins take on the Saints in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Dolphins vs Saints worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Dolphins vs Saints tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Dolphins vs Saints Fantasy Football

Miami made its intentions crystal clear on Sunday by leaning heavily on the ground attack, dialing up 31 rushing plays compared to just 20 throws. Tua Tagovailoa didn't need to force anything, operating the offense smoothly and avoiding turnovers while the Dolphins cruised into their Week 12 bye.

Jaylen Waddle (10.1 projected) wasn't listed on the injury report before the break, so barring anything unexpected, he’s tracking to suit up against New Orleans on Sunday.

If there’s one constant in a Dolphins team that has been wildly up and down at times, it's De'Von Achane. The explosive back has been unbelievably reliable for fantasy managers, never dipping below double-digit points this season and never finishing worse than RB16 in any given week. He has seven top-12 finishes through 11 contests, including each of his last four outings. Fresh off the bye, Achane faces a Saints defense that just limited Bijan Robinson to 107 total yards, but New Orleans has been middle of the pack against running backs overall. Given how matchup-proof Achane has been, there’s no reason to second-guess him now.

On the other side, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough struggled mightily in Week 12. He failed to find the end zone against Atlanta and turned the ball over twice in a disappointing home loss. With limited weapons and little spark on display, there’s no real fantasy justification for holding him at this stage.

There is better news for Saints managers: Chris Olave is trending toward being available for Week 13 as long as there are no setbacks during the week. Assuming he’s active, he remains a rock-solid WR2 moving forward.

Dolphins vs Saints Game Predictions

This Week 13 clash between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints is one of those sneaky-good matchups that hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention. Both defenses have quietly been playing some of their best football over the last month, especially when it comes to clamping down on opposing passing attacks. And on the flip side, neither offense is exactly built to light up the scoreboard right now.

Still, Miami has just a little more firepower to work with. The combination of explosive playmakers like De’Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, alongside a steady veteran under center, gives the Dolphins a slight edge heading into Sunday. That said, it wouldn’t shock anyone if Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough steals the spotlight and engineers an upset. New Orleans has a way of making these grinder-type games interesting.

But on paper, Miami feels like the safer pick.

Dolphins vs Saints Betting Odds

Spread

Saints +6 (-112)

Dolphins -6 (-108)

Moneyline

Saints: +205

Dolphins: -250

Total

41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Form

Form

MIA - Form All Miami Dolphins 16 - 13 Washington Commanders W

Miami Dolphins 30 - 13 Buffalo Bills W

Miami Dolphins 6 - 28 Baltimore Ravens L

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins W

Cleveland Browns 31 - 6 Miami Dolphins L NO - Form All New Orleans Saints 10 - 24 Atlanta Falcons L

Carolina Panthers 7 - 17 New Orleans Saints W

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 10 New Orleans Saints L

New Orleans Saints 3 - 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Chicago Bears 26 - 14 New Orleans Saints L

Head-to-Head Record

MIA Last 5 matches NO 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins New Orleans Saints 3 - 20 Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints 13 - 16 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 0 - 20 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 38 - 17 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 24 - 21 New Orleans Saints

Useful links