How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ruben Amorim will assume charge as the new Manchester United boss when the Red Devils travel to Portland Road for a Premier League tie against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The former Sporting CP boss was officially appointed as the successor to Erik ten Hag on November 11, but United have a lot of ground to cover on the league standings table while Ipswich look to avoid the drop.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Portman Road

The Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is back from his ban, but remains a doubt on account of a knock.

Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns, Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson are also among the uncertainties, while Chiedozie Ogbene and George Hirst are sure to miss out due to injury.

In case Hutchinson is not passed fit, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna will look up to Conor Chaplin to start behind centre forward Liam Delap, while right-back Axel Tuanzebe will be raring to face his former side.

Manchester United team news

Amorim's 3-4-3 formation should be on display in his first game, wherein the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro may need to fight for a spot in the XI unless they can adapt to a new role.

Although Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw are available for selection, the Portuguese boss is unlikely to utilise Yoro and Shaw just yet. Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are in the same boat.

As a result, Jonny Evans and Matthijs de Ligt should see themselves involved in the three-man backline, while Bruno Fernandes joins Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in attack.

Who will win the Premier League title? Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea Other 84752 Votes

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links