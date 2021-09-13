FIFA 22 ratings: Kante, Lukaku & Chelsea's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are releasing the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are the Blues' player ratings

Chelsea are once again a leading European powerhouse, having been crowned as the latest Champions League victors and an early favourite for the Premier League title under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The London club boast plenty of names with star-power, from the established likes of Romelu Lukaku to N'Golo Kante as well as younger talents in Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

So, what are the Blues stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Ahead of the game's release on October 1 , Goal has everything you need to know about how the players have been scored.

Chelsea FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating N'Golo Kante CDM 90 Romelu Lukaku ST 88 Jorginho CM 85 Thiago Silva CB 85 Kai Havertz CAM 84 Hakim Ziyech RW 84 Edouard Mendy GK 83 Mason Mount CAM 83 Mateo Kovacic CM 83 Toni Rudiger CB 83 Cesar Azpilicueta CB 83 Christian Pulisic LW 82 Ben Chilwell LWB 82 Saul CM 82 Reece James RWB 81

Longtime midfield mainstay Kante currently leads as the Blues' highest-rated player with a rating of 90 , and he is followed swiftly by summer signing Lukaku with a rating of 88.

Midfielders Jorginho and Thiago Silva both come afterwards with a rating of 85 each, and they are then joined by Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech on a rating of 84.

The likes of Edouard Mendy, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Toni Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta have all been awarded an 83 rating.

U.S. Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic has been given an 82 rating, and the top 15 list is rounded out by Saul on 82 and Reece James with a rating of 81.