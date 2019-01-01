Boateng should not consider Ghana return, says Osei

Exclusive: The midfielder has been warned against making a return to the national team following his move to Barca

Ghana legend Osei Kofi has urged Barcelona new recruit Kevin-Prince Boateng to ignore calls to return to the Black Stars after a five-year hiatus.

The 31-year-old, who is under indefinite suspension from national duties, was sacked from camp alongside Sulley Muntari during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil for verbally assaulting head coach Kwesi Appiah.

"There is no need for Boateng to return to the national team because I don't see how it will help him in his current situation," he told Goal.

"Following the incident in Brazil, the majority of Ghanaians stood behind the coach and FA top hierarchy and chastised the player without getting his side of the story. Every good player is somehow stubborn but what matters most is how he is managed.

"During my time with the Black Stars, I was one of the best players but I was very stubborn. However, the technical team handled my issues very well and got the best out of me especially in crucial games. They did not incite Ghanaians against me like we have succeeded in doing to Boateng," he said.

"Many Ghanaians claimed that he used the national team to land a deal from Portsmouth to A.C Milan in 2010 and forgot that he was an exceptional player even before getting the call-up. After five years without the national team, he has succeeded in becoming the first Ghanaian to sign for Barcelona so why must he apologise to get another call-up?

"I believe he should concentrate on club football especially at his age to reduce unexpected injuries. This is a golden opportunity for him to win titles at club level," he added.

Boateng is in line to make his Barcelona bow against Sevilla on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey. He has been capped 15 times for Ghana and boasts of two goals.