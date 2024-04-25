'You lost the league at Goodison Park' - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp facing a protracted and painful farewell after end-of-season collapse

It was clear during Wednesday's 2-0 derby defeat at Everton that the German's reign won't end with any more silverware

All Jurgen Klopp could do was smile ruefully. There may still have been a half hour remaining, but as soon as Liverpool's lame excuse for a defence left as much room as possible for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to head Everton into a 2-0 lead, he knew it was all over.

The home fans did too. “You lost the league at Goodison Park,” they joyously sang when the full-time whistle blew. By that stage, Klopp was simply trying to ensure that Liverpool left the field with what little grace they had left.

He had to save Darwin Nunez from any further embarrassment by getting involved in any afters. If the Uruguayan had aimed any blows or barbs at Everton players, he undoubtedly would have missed. Just as he had all evening.

Of course, Nunez wasn’t the only culprit on a night when so many players performed as pathetically as Trent Alexander-Arnold had attempted to challenge Calvert-Lewin.