Appiah: Ghana doors still open to new Barcelona signing Boateng

The Black Star coach says he will hand the 31-year-old a recall for national duty on one condition

Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah maintains the national team remains open to welcome back new Barcelona acquisition Kevin-Prince Boateng, who has been away from the Black Stars since 2014.

The attacker is still under an indefinite suspension for ‘verbal insults’ targeted at the coach during the Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

The 31-year-old, together with Sulley Muntari, was sent away from camp ahead of the final group game against Portugal, and according to the Ghana Football Association, only an official apology could see his return for national duty.

Discussions about a possible Ghana comeback for Boateng has resurfaced following his sensational transfer to Barcelona on Monday.

“Kevin-Prince Boateng is a Ghanaian and currently he is playing very well," Appiah told Asempa FM.

"If you look at our striking options, we have always relied on [Asamoah] Gyan, so it's about time we all checked and got at least four strikers that we can always rely on.

“Kevin is one of the good strikers as I have said, but in Brazil, he and Sulley were suspended by the FA for their unruly behaviours.

"I think Sulley has written a letter to apologise and looking at how Kevin is playing now, if he should write a letter to apologise, I will invite him because it is about the country [and] not about any individual.”

Born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father in Berlin, Boateng switched international allegiance to represent the Black Stars at senior stage in 2010 after representing the European nation at youth level.

The 2014 World Cup aside, the former AC Milan star represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He has 15 caps and two goals for the four-time African champions.

Should Boateng apologise in time, he could gatecrash Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June/July.

