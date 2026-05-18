Who has won the most Copa del Rey titles?

Barcelona are the most successful Copa del Rey side in history, winning the cup 31 times, seven more than Athletic Bilbao and 11 more than bitter rivals Real Madrid. Their first-ever Copa del Rey win came in the 1909-10 season. Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Catalans have lifted this trophy six times.

How many teams are in the Copa del Rey?

Currently, as many as 126 teams participate in the Copa del Rey, starting at the top from La Liga and going all the way down to the Tercera Federacion, the fifth tier in Spanish football league system. In its inaugural edition in 1903, just three teams (Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, and Madrid FC) took part.

Who has made the most Copa del Rey appearances ever?

Former Athletic Bilbao and Spain forward Piru Gainza is Copa del Rey's record-appearance maker ever, featuring in 99 games in the cup competition.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Copa del Rey?

Iconic Spanish forward Telmo Zarra is Copa del Rey's all-time top scorer, finding the back of the net on 81 occasions between 1939 and 1957. All those goals came in an Athletic Bilbao shirt.

Who is the oldest player ever in the Copa del Rey and how old was he?

CD Bunol goalkeeper Paco is the oldest player to ever feature in a Copa del Rey game, achieving the feat against Real Sociedad in 2023 at the age of 44 years and 231 days.

Who is the youngest player ever in the Copa del Rey and how old was he?

Armando Sagi is the youngest player to ever feature in a Copa del Rey game. Playing for Barcelona, Sagi was just 15 years and 339 days old when he made his debut in the competition on April 2, 1922.

Which famous players have played in the Copa del Rey?

Antoine Griezmann, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Telmo Zarra, Sergio Busquets, Roberto Carlos, Luis Suarez, and Xavi are some of the most famous players to have played in the Copa del Rey.

Which famous managers have managed in the Copa del Rey?