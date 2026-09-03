‘Are we going to play all the right-backs as centre midfielders?!’ - Chelsea legend Gus Poyet reacts to £125m Enzo Fernandez sale & lack of deadline day replacement

Asked about a big-money move completed late in the summer window, ex-Chelsea midfielder Poyet - who was speaking courtesy of Gambling.com, the trusted guide for betting sites - told GOAL: “This Man City is new. He's [Maresca] not Pep Guardiola. He's not the same. I watched the games. He's not the same. Similar. There is some similarity.

“Also, how is he going to play? Remember that when you play for certain teams, I'll make you an example - you play in a normal team, we go together and we play with Enzo and he can play wherever he likes because he's better than all of us, probably. But then you go to a club where you have to hold a position and maybe now you're playing back to goal. Is that the strength of Enzo? Back to goal? Maybe not.

“So you need to see, are you playing one No.6 or double-six? He's going to play here in the middle, we're going to play on the front. So many things need to get the team performing, for you to perform.

“I said before as well, Enzo was a proper number six in the national team of Argentina in the World Cup. Six. And the best games for Chelsea, he was not six. He was behind the striker, arriving in the box late. The best games. When he was playing in the middle, he couldn't cope with the pace of the game.

“Now, the good thing for Enzo, he knows the coach and the coach wants him and they're pushing for him. And now he's going to go to see Man City, double-six, the best in the world, I suppose - 125m, 116m, Anderson and Enzo Fernandez. And Bouaddi. They will be the best centre-midfielders in the world, these three.

“I think Man City is going to challenge for the title. Because you've got [Erling] Haaland, because you've got a good system, because you've got good wingers. Now, they need to really go to that level. So it's going to be interesting.

“Chelsea, we need [Moises] Caicedo back as soon as possible. We need [Romeo] Lavia to be fit, we need Reece James to be fit. And we need [Valentin] Barco to step up and adapt quickly and perform.

“And because the players that normally don't play or they get injured, they're not going to be there. Something is going to be missing. And we saw that already with Gusto playing centre-midfielder. Are we going to play all the right-backs as centre midfielders now?”