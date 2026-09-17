Getty/GOAL
Mykhailo Mudryk transfer ‘a Tottenham thing to do’ & ‘Roberto De Zerbi signing’ - but ex-Spurs star explains why Chelsea-owned winger represents a ‘calculated risk’
Ban lifted prior to Tottenham loan transfer
That could be considered entirely unsurprising, given how little game time he has seen over the course of the last two years. A last outing for Chelsea was taken in on November 28, 2024 before being stung with a suspension for alleged breaches of anti-doping regulations.
That four-year sentence was lifted when charges were dropped in the summer of 2026, freeing the 25-year-old forward to resume his professional career. During an enforced absence, a tumble down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge was taken.
- Getty
Spurs deal includes £75m purchase option
Mudryk did figure for the Blues in pre-season, under new boss Xabi Alonso, but it became apparent that an exit door would open up during the summer window. Leeds were among those to be credited with interest, but the familiar face of former Shakhtar Donetsk boss De Zerbi eventually came calling.
A 16-minute cameo appearance was made off the bench in a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest, but a training ground knock has been picked up since then - forcing Mudryk back onto the sidelines.
It remains to be seen how prominently he will figure for Spurs this season, as they are not short on wide attacking options, with it yet to be determined whether any value will be found in an agreement that includes a £75 million ($100m) purchase option.
Is Mudryk a gamble Tottenham didn't need to take?
With Mudryk out of action once more, ex-Tottenham midfielder Murphy - speaking courtesy of Snabbare - told GOAL when asked if the Ukrainian is a gamble that De Zerbi and Co did not really need to take: “I don't think it's that big a risk because of the amount of players they've got in forward areas anyway.
“I think it's a calculated risk in whatever the cost was for the loan and his wages for a year. If he can get up to the level we've seen glimpses of, he could be a good addition for them. And if he doesn't, they can let him go back.
“And also, with obviously [Omar] Marmoush being able to play on the left, with [Mathys] Tel, [Wilson] Odobert, you know, [Mohammed] Kudus can play that side, they've got loads of players who can play the left side.
“So it's a calculated risk. And I think it shows the power De Zerbi’s got at the moment after keeping them up, because that's a De Zerbi signing, isn't it? 100%. You wouldn't think that Tottenham would have taken that gamble if it wasn't for him. And he's worked with him. And sometimes for a player, having a manager who knows you and supports you is a big deal. And it's something that could work.
“I suppose if you'd have said on transfer deadline day that Mudryk’s moving from Chelsea, you'd probably say Tottenham, because it's a Tottenham thing to do, isn't it? It's one of those Tottenham things. But I do think it's probably a risk worth taking for what it cost them.”
- Getty
Mudryk's record at Chelsea after £89m transfer
Mudryk joined Chelsea in a deal that could have been worth up to £89m ($119m) during the January transfer window of 2023. He registered just 10 goals for the Blues through 73 appearances - with only five of those efforts being recorded in the Premier League.
He does add useful qualities to Tottenham’s ranks, with his pace capable of causing any opposition defence problems, but the stop-start nature of his spell in English football means that there are more questions floating around him than there are answers.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting