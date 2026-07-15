Atletico Madrid 'disrespected' by Mason Greenwood as he 'ignores messages' from Diego Simeone before sealing Fenerbahce transfer

The race for Greenwood’s signature took a dramatic turn as Atleti sensationally pulled out of the running, citing a complete lack of professionalism from the player's camp, according to ESPN. Despite the Spanish club viewing the 24-year-old as the ideal successor to Antoine Griezmann, the relationship soured rapidly when the forward reportedly became unreachable.

The report suggests that Simeone personally tried to reach out to the former Manchester United man via phone calls and messages to discuss his role at the Metropolitano, but his efforts were met with total silence. The Colchoneros felt "disrespected" after Greenwood failed to respond for two days, leading the club to believe he lacked the necessary desire to play for the badge in the Spanish capital.







