Lionel Messi got his medal and Argentina got its title, but CONMEBOL almost ruined it all: Winners & losers from Copa America 2024

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from an intriguing, and often chaotic, 2024 Copa America in the U.S.

So closes a much-anticipated, and equally unexpected, chapter in the story of American soccer. From the moment it was announced, the 2024 Copa America felt vital and substantial. Predating the 2026 World Cup by two years, the tournament seemed set to not only be an immense global spectacle but also the birth of something significant in the soccer culture of the United States.

And in many ways, it was the former. This wasn't one of the great tournaments, but it wasn't a bad one, either - at least in terms of the actual competition. Games were packed full of intrigue and intensity. And although the predicted favorites went on to win the whole thing, there was certainly enough jeopardy about the final to suggest that it really could have gone either way.

In the end, Lionel Messi got his medal, James Rodriguez re-emerged ... and yet to some, those moments were overshadowed by the multitude of off-the-pitch storylines and instances of organizational chaos. CONMEBOL have faced heavy criticism as organizers, while the USMNT itself had a tepid month, woefully underperforming on home soil.

GOAL US breaks down the winners & losers from the 2024 Copa America...