AFP
'Still the right guy' - Jaap Stam sends clear message to INEOS as Michael Carrick fights for Manchester United future
Dutchman backs under-fire English boss
The former Red Devils defender wants the hierarchy to stand by their manager despite a stuttering start. Handed the permanent role last summer after securing third place as interim boss from January, he has endured a tough run. Six points from six Premier League games, a Carabao Cup exit to Brighton and Hove Albion and a 2-0 Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid after beating Sabah 4-0 have mounted pressure.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Proven pedigree guarantees no success
According to TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey, Carrick is not in immediate danger of losing his job, even though intermediaries working with former Chelsea and Napoli boss Conte have contacted the club to make clear he is ready to take charge with immediate effect after previously eyeing the role last summer. Even so, Stam believes appointing a veteran tactician offers no guarantee of a turnaround.
Contrasting the modern game with Sir Alex Ferguson's reign while pointing to recent managerial appointments, Stam told FlashScore: "Back in the day, when Sir Alex was leading the troops, I think they still had a little bit more time to work with a team, to build a team, to eventually have success. Nowadays, it's very difficult for a manager to get that time to be successful over the long term.
"Like you mentioned, they've had previous managers with a lot of experience, like [Jose] Mourinho, [David] Moyes, [Louis] Van Gaal, [Erik] Ten Hag. They all had experience at a high level, and they weren't successful. So it's not a given that when you bring in a manager with a lot of experience, he's going to have the ideas or the answer to be successful."
Cultural understanding outweighs managerial gamble
Stam remains convinced that Carrick's strong rapport with the dressing room, deep knowledge of the club's identity and alignment with the boardroom make him the ideal figure to lead a revival.
Explaining why the 45-year-old deserves time to implement his long-term blueprint, Stam added: "I think Michael is still the right guy to do so. You need to have a guy who is close to the players. He knows the players, he knows the culture of the club, he's in a good understanding with the people upstairs on the board, and they give him confidence and time so he can work it out.
"Of course, he needs to have a plan for how to do that, but they probably discussed that, and how to approach the transfer periods as well, when to bring certain players in, and then building from that. Then a manager needs to show that. It's always a guess if you bring in a certain manager whether he's going to do the job for you. But Michael proved last season that he can do it, and I'm sure within this season he's going to grow and have better results."
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Fierce Yorkshire derby tests resolve
Sitting 13th amid a five-match winless streak across all competitions, the Red Devils face a stern test away at fierce rivals Leeds United on Sunday. Daniel Farke's seventh-placed hosts have nine points and are eager to bounce back from a narrow 2-1 loss to Arsenal. With the Whites unbeaten across their previous five top-flight fixtures at Elland Road, the visitors face a daunting afternoon in Yorkshire.
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