‘Have a huge crush!’ - Why Santi Cazorla prefers Pedri to Lamine Yamal as Spain internationals star for Barcelona

The 23-year-old playmaker is cut from the same cloth as Spain national team icons such as Cazorla, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Pedri already has a Euros winners’ medal of his own, from 2024, and will be hoping to capture a global title this summer at the 2026 World Cup.

Quizzed on why he is such a big fan of the Tenerife native, Cazorla told Sport: “He’s already one of the best in the world, at that age. He’s a different kind of player, one we all enjoy every time he plays. I think Barcelona really misses him when Pedri isn’t there.

“They have some fantastic players in that position, but I think Pedri gives the team a different touch, and above all, he seems like a very, very down-to-earth, very normal guy, and I really like that. I think the more normal someone is, the better player they are. I have a huge crush on Pedri, and that’s why I asked him for his shirt.”