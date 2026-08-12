Turkish raid! Galatasaray launch official £38m bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli as Mikel Arteta faces huge transfer decision

The Turkish champions are continuing their aggressive recruitment strategy by submitting a formal €45 million (£38m) proposal for Martinelli. According to reports from transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, the offer is now officially on the table at the Emirates Stadium, forcing Arsenal to make a difficult decision regarding the long-term future of their electric wide man. The Istanbul-based side has made the winger their absolute number-one priority in this window.

Galatasaray have shown significant ambition in recent seasons, successfully attracting high-profile talents like Victor Osimhen and Wilfried Zaha to the RAMS Park. By targeting Martinelli, they are aiming to secure a marquee addition that can help them compete at the highest level in the Champions League.