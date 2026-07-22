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CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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CAF Champions League, fixtures & results

Friday 10 April
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
2
RS Berkane badge
RS Berkane
RSB
0
FT
Saturday 11 April
Esperance badge
Esperance
EST
0
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FT
Friday 17 April
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
Esperance badge
Esperance
EST
0
FT
agg 2 - 0
RS Berkane badge
RS Berkane
RSB
1
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
0
FT
agg 1 - 2
Saturday 16 May
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
0
FT
Saturday 23 May
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
1
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FT
agg 1 - 2
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Gotham FC crestGotham FC26166434201454
W
W
W
L
D
2San Diego Wave FC crestSan Diego Wave FC26153838271148
W
W
W
L
W
3Washington Spirit crestWashington Spirit25144736231346
W
L
W
W
L
4Utah Royals crestUtah Royals2513394133842
L
W
L
W
L
5Portland Thorns crestPortland Thorns2512674234842
W
D
L
D
W
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Betting spotlight

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