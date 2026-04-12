Video: Sundowns secure a valuable win in the heart of Tunisia against Espérance

Mamelodi Sundowns have one foot in the CAF Champions League final after securing a hard-fought 1-0 win at Esperance in Sunday’s first-leg semi-final.

The only goal came in the 51st minute, scored by Bryan Munez.

The return leg is scheduled for next weekend in South Africa, where a draw will be enough for Sundowns to reach their second consecutive final.

It is also the first time the South African side have beaten Espérance on Tunisian soil after five previous meetings that yielded three goalless draws and two defeats.

It is the first time the South African side have scored against Taraji in Tunisia since August 2000, when they lost 3-2.

Sundowns reached last season’s final before losing to Egypt’s Pyramids, while Taraji also lost in the 2021 final to Al Ahly.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan Army is on the brink of its own final berth after a 2-0 win over Renaissance Berkane.