FIFA 21: What leagues & competitions will be in the new game?

The best-selling video game franchise will have leagues from all over the world, as well as a number of continental tournaments

Having an array of official licenses and authentic teams has long been a selling point of EA Sports' FIFA franchise and FIFA 21 will be no different.

Real kits and genuine team names help to augment the gamer's immersive experience while playing, with FIFA consistently boasting the most extensive catalogue of licensed competitions.

While competitors have been catching up in recent years, FIFA 21 will be the only game to feature certain competitions, so it will be something to bear in mind when you're deciding whether to buy or not.

More teams

There will be over 700 teams to play with, so which leagues and cup competitions are available in the latest edition of FIFA? Goal brings you all the details.

What leagues & competitions will be in FIFA 21?

FIFA 21 will have over 30 leagues and competitions, including a host of the world's biggest tournaments, such as the Champions League and the Premier League.

You can see the confirmed leagues and competitions (in bold) that are expected to be in FIFA 21 in the table below.

(*Teams marked with an asterisk featured in FIFA 20 and have not yet been officially confirmed for FIFA 21.)

Competition Country / Region Primera Division* Argentina A-League Australia Bundesliga* Austria Pro League* Belgium Liga Do Brasil* Brazil Primera Division* Chile Chinese Super League China Primera Division* Colombia Superliga* Denmark Premier League England Championship England League One England League Two England Ligue 1 France Ligue 2* France Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga 2.* Germany 3. Liga* Germany Serie A Italy Calcio B* Italy Premier Division* Ireland J1 League Japan Liga MX Mexico Eredivisie Netherlands Eliteserien* Norway Ekstraklasa Poland Primeira Liga Portugal Liga 1* Romania MBS Pro League Saudi Arabia Scottish Premiership* Scotland K-League 1* South Korea La Liga Spain La Liga 2* Spain Allskenskan* Sweden Super League* Switzerland Super Lig* Turkey Major League Soccer United States / Canada Champions League Europe Europa League Europe UEFA Super Cup Europe Copa Libertadores South America Copa Sudamericana South America Recopa Sudamericana South America

The Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup are exclusive to FIFA 21, as are the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

As well as the Premier League, English football fans will be able to play with all 72 EFL teams across the Championship, League One and League Two.

Kylian Mbappe, of course, is the star attraction on the cover of the game and Ligue 1 is also one of FIFA's official leagues, along with the Eredivisie in the Netherlands and the Primeira Division in Portugal.

Italy's Serie A is part of FIFA 21, but it will not have Juventus due to a deal between the Bianconeri and Konami. Instead, the Turin outfit will be presented as Piemonte Calcio. However, FIFA 21 will be the only place to play with AC Milan and Inter, with Konami's agreements with those clubs coming to an end.

The Chinese Super League and Japan's J-1 League are included in FIFA 21 too, as is Australia's A-League, if you're looking for a taste of football in the southern hemisphere.

North American soccer teams are available through the inclusion of Major League Soccer and Liga MX.