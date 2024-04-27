Man Utd player ratings vs Burnley: Andre Onana, when will you learn?! Goalkeeper goes from hero to zero with penalty error as Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund endure afternoons to forget

The Cameroonian goalkeeper spoiled his afternoon by flooring Zeki Amdouni in the box as the wasteful Red Devils threw away another three points

It's no wonder Manchester United won't be playing Champions League football next season, as they simply don't deserve it. Yet another below-par display saw Erik ten Hag's side punished for a defensive lapse as Burnley escaped from Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw.

United created enough over the course of the 90 minutes to be able to blow the Clarets away, but wasteful finishing - and some inspired goalkeeping from Ari Muric - ultimately cost them in a display that mirrored so many others in what has been a terrible 2023-24 campaign.

Antony, who was rightly ripped apart for mocking Coventry's players at Wembley last week, appeared to have been the saviour as he raced onto a Burnley mistake and slotted past Muric to give United the lead. But an all too familiar error at the back, this time by Andre Onana, let the visitors back in as they walked away with a point and they'll argue they deserved even more.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...