Aston Villa seal £26m transfer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos as Gerrard's summer spending spree continues

The Brazilian defender will undergo a medical to complete his move to the Premier League side this summer

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign defender Diego Carlos for a reported £26 million ($33m).

The Brazilian had been linked with a move to Newcastle, but GOAL reported on Thursday that the Magpies and Sevilla were unable to come to terms over a transfer fee.

Villa have beaten their Premier League rivals to land the 29-year-old, who will soon have a medical before completing the move.

What has been said about Diego Carlos' move to Aston Villa?

A statement from the club read: "Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.

"The player will travel to England in the next few hours to complete a medical and finalise personal terms."

Aston Villa land third summer signing

Carlos will be the third player to make the move to Villa Park this summer.

The announcement of his signing comes three days after they brought in Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer.

The midfielder, who had been linked to Arsenal and Manchester United, signed a five-year contract with the club.

Earlier in May, Villa reached an agreement to sign Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, having spent the second half of the season on loan from Barcelona.

The Premier League team will pay £17m ($21m) for the Brazilian.

