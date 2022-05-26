Leeds confirm £25m Aaronson deal as USMNT star joins from Red Bull Salzburg

The 21-year-old becomes the Whites' first signing of the summer

Leeds United have signed USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The 21-year-old arrives at Elland Road for a reported fee in the region of £25 million ($31m) and has signed a five-year contract.

The move sees Aaronson reunited with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was in charge of Salzburg when the winger moved to Austria from Philadelphia Union in January 2021.

What did Leeds say about signing Brenden Aaronson?

Speaking about the capture of Aaronson, Leeds boss Marsch told the club's website: “Brenden is an incredibly hard worker and we’re pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He adapts very well to tactical ideas and levels of play and his mentality is to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed.

“I know he will fit in here perfectly with our players and club with this mindset.”

Aarsonson, who has 18 caps for the United States, said it was an "amazing feeling" to make the move to Elland Road and added he was looking forward to linking up with Marsch once again.

“Jesse is a fantastic coach,” said the winger, who made 65 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons at Salzburg.

“I worked with him for half-a-year at Red Bull Salzburg and he was amazing. I was grateful to work with him then and I am grateful to work with him again, so I am excited.

“With the half-year I played under him, he taught me a lot. He taught me how to get into the final third to score goals and get assists, so that’s something I am looking to bring here.

Article continues below

“I’ve heard about what the fans like about players here and I feel like I can be that type of player. I am a hard worker, I have this creative side to me and I think I fit this Leeds recipe in a player.

“The way Jesse wants to play, I learned a lot about the system and flourished under that system, so I am really excited to get back into it again.”

Further reading