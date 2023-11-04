How close was Adrien Rabiot to joining Man Utd? Mother and fearsome agent Veronique opens up on failed summer transfer

Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent says there were "never any real negotiations" between the Juventus star and Manchester United over a summer transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were linked with the Juventus midfielder over the summer but a move never came to fruition. The French international said last month is he "happy" at the Serie A outfit, but he has not ruled out a move at some point as he is out of contract next summer. Now, his mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, has spoken about how close the 28-year-old came to moving to Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if the move collapsed because she wanted €10 million (£8.67m/$10.7m) in commissions, Veronique told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "All false. United wanted to meet me to illustrate their interest in Adrien, but we never talked about money in detail because he quickly decided to stay in Turin. There were never any real negotiations, and we are on excellent terms with Manchester United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are reportedly keeping tabs on Rabiot ahead of the January transfer window and may return to strengthen their midfield in early 2024. It could be argued they are in need of a rebuild and the Frenchman could be part of that. However, as manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure to keep his job, there is no guarantee United will try to sign Rabiot if someone succeeds the Dutchman in the dugout.

