Marcus Rashford has lost Man Utd fans' trust & must be benched for start of the new Premier League season

The once-beloved academy graduate appears to be stuck in a rut, and no longer deserves a guaranteed spot in the Red Devils' line up

The 2024-25 campaign will be the most important of Marcus Rashford's career so far. The 26-year-old has hit 131 goals in 402 appearances for Manchester United to date, but only eight of those were recorded last term as he struggled for consistency and looked visibly devoid of any confidence almost every time he took to the pitch.

He was left out of England's Euro 2024 squad as a result, but that heart-breaking blow did at least allow him more time to recover physically and mentally for the new season. To his credit, Rashford was one of United's standout performers during their latest tour of the United States, which set him up perfectly for Saturday's Community Shield date with Manchester City.

But after just eight minutes at Wembley, the optimism of a potential fresh start was replaced by a familiar feeling of frustration. Rashford's first touch let him down as he chased a long pass down the left wing, and instead of making sure the Red Devils did at least keep possession, he completely botched a roulette turn - leaving his marker Rico Lewis with a huge smirk stretched across his face.

Rashford has been making those kinds of mistakes consistently for the best part of 18 months. You can feel the tension in the air whenever he gets the ball, with supporters praying he makes the right decision for a change, but ultimately knowing deep down that another attack will come to nothing.

The bottom line is United's strongest starting XI does not include Rashford right now. He has become more of a hindrance than a help, and there are better options available. Unfortunately, Erik ten Hag has yet to acknowledge that obvious truth, which will be keeping fans awake ahead of a daunting run of games when the Premier League season gets under way...