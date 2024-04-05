How many goals has Lionel Messi scored during his career? Inter Miami star's jaw-dropping stats in full

Lionel Messi has bagged an enormous amount of goals for his club and country, but just how many times in total has he found the net?

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the best players the world has ever seen. There. We said it.

But how about Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes, of course, also one of the greatest ever. Just look at their stunning all-time career stats. It's something else.

Let's stick to Messi for now, though.

The current PSG star is not just one of the best players overall, but also one of the most lethal goal scorers.

He is Barcelona's all-time top goal scorer for a reason.

He is LaLiga's all-time top goalscorer for a reason.

He is the record holder for goals scored in a single calendar year for a reason.

But how many goals has Messi scored in total during his outrageous career at Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami, and Argentina?

Let’s take a look!

