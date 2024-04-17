Arsenal are becoming Spursy! Mikel Arteta's side edging towards another trophy-less season - and Harry Kane could strike final blow

The Gunners have handed the initiative back to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and history is against them in the Champions League

In his 2014 autobiography, Manchester United legend Roy Keane described a team talk from Sir Alex Ferguson prior to a clash with Tottenham, as he reflected on his former manager's ability to read the mood in the dressing room. "I thought I knew what the group might need, that we didn't need a big team talk," he wrote. "It was Tottenham at home. I thought, 'Please don't go on about Tottenham, we all know what Tottenham is about: they are nice and tidy, but we'll f*cking do them.' He came in and said: 'Lads, it's Tottenham' and that was it. Brilliant."

The term 'Spursy' was coined after Tottenham's 2008 League Cup triumph, which was the last time they managed to win a major trophy, but as Keane alluded to, their standing as also-rans stretches back all the way to the very start of the Premier League era. Tottenham have come close to success under the likes of Martin Jol, Harry Redknapp and Mauricio Pochettino, but have always crumbled within sight of the finishing line.

Three-time Premier League winners Arsenal have never missed an opportunity to mock their local rivals' fragile mentality. They are still the best team in north London, and will almost certainly celebrate another 'St Totteringham's Day' in the coming weeks, as Spurs sit 11 points behind Mikel Arteta's side with just six games of the 2023-24 campaign remaining.

But it would be an empty achievement as the Gunners edge towards their fourth successive trophy-less season. Arsenal have positioned themselves as contenders on the elite stage under Arteta, only to take a leaf out of Spurs' book and choke when it really matters - and they are now in real danger of being stuck with the same humiliating reputation.