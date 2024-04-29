Nico Williams: Why Chelsea & Arsenal are chasing 'incredible' Athletic Club winger whose dad worked at Stamford Bridge

The 21-year-old will feature on several elite clubs' transfer wish lists this summer, with a €50 million (£43m/$53m) release clause in his contract

While Inaki Williams is a pioneer as the first black player to have a long-lasting influence at Athletic Club despite their famed Basque-only policy, his younger brother Nico is forging his own path. Having initially followed in his sibling's footsteps, the 21-year-old seems set to surpass his brother's achievements in Bilbao and beyond.

The young winger has already helped to end Los Leones' 40-year trophy drought, with Athletic winning a historic Copa del Rey earlier in April - ensuring the Williams name will never be forgotten at San Mames.

Williams only signed a new contract in December, but the fact that deal included a surprisingly cheap release clause of just €50 million (£43/$53m) means his name is unlikely to be out of the headlines anytime soon amid transfer links to Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona.