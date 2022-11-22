Saudi Arabia announce public holiday for the day after historic World Cup victory over Argentina

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud announced a public holiday following a World Cup victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia celebrating 2-1 win

Ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run

Public holiday set for Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? A second-half strike from Saleh Al-Shehri and a beauty from Salem Al-Dawsari shocked the footballing world as Saudi Arabia held out for a remarkable 2-1 win over Argentina in Lusail. With Saudi fans at home and in Qatar celebrating in jubilant fashion, King Salman announced on Twitter that they would celebrate a public holiday the following day.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The holiday means all employees, both in public and private sectors, will have the day off from work, while students up and down the country will not have to attend lessons. The win was only Saudi Arabia's fourth in their World Cup history, which condemned Argentina to their first defeat in 36 matches.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A translation of the country's official tweet reads: "It is directed that tomorrow, Wednesday, be a holiday for all employees in all sectors of the state and the private sector, and male and female students in all educational stages."

DID YOU KNOW? With Argentina's unbeaten run coming to an end, the record stays with Roberto Mancini's Italy side, whose 37 games without defeat came to an end in their Nations League semi-final against Spain in October 2021.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SAUDI ARABIA? Buoyed by their memorable opening day triumph, Saudi Arabia will look to continue their shock run against Poland in their next group match on Saturday.