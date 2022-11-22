WATCH: Argentina stunned at World Cup as incredible Al-Dawsari strike secures historic Saudi Arabia win

Saudi Arabia pulled off an extraordinary comeback win over Argentina to produce one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia

Messi had opened scoring

Underdogs hit back in second half

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi opened the scoring but La Albiceleste were stunned in the second half when the underdogs scored two goals in five minutes to take a shock 2-1 lead in Qatar. Saleh Alshehri levelled minutes after half-time before Salem Al-Dawsari's smashed home an incredible strike from distance, with the Saudis holding on to claim a historic victory.

Whatever Hervé Renard said to his players at half-time, it worked!! 🤩@SaudiNT_EN have gone 2-1 up against one of the competition favourites Argentina with this belter!! 🚀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uHdXpjUAdm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 22, 2022

WHAT. A. STRIKE. ⚽️💥



Beautiful goal by Salem Aldawsari 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/WCvSVHSyTR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina headed into the World Cup after winning the 2021 Copa America and as one of the favourites to lift the title in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's side looked set for a routine victory after going 1-0 up after just 10 minutes but Saudi Arabia's comeback handed Argentina a brutal reality check.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste take on Mexico next in the World Cup on Saturday in Group C.