Argentina

No-one saw that coming! Messi and Argentina 36-game unbeaten streak ended by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Ewan Gennery
12:24 GMT 22/11/2022
Lionel Messi Argentina 2022 WC.
Argentina lost their opening game of the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Saudi Arabia, ending a 36-game unbeaten streak.
  • Argentina fall to shock defeat
  • Messi penalty had given South American's the lead
  • First defeat in over three years

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina and Lionel Messi lost their first game of a World Cup for the first time since 1990 as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. The two goals in a five minute spell also saw La Albiceleste's 36-game uneaten run, dating back to 2019 where they lost to Brazil in the Copa America.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result has come as a complete shock to everyone in world football. Not only was Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak ended, but several other records as well. It was the first time since 1958 against Germany that Argentina have lost a World Cup match after scoring the first goal, and also the first time since 1930 they have lost a World Cup match when leading at half-time.

IN THREE PHOTO'S:

DID YOU KNOW? It is also the first time Argentina have lost a game in which Messi has scored in since 2009 against Spain.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's men face Mexico on November 26, where they'll most likely need a win for any chance of making it out of Group C.

